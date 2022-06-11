OVL Standings
North
TEAMW-L
1. Henderson Flash5-1
2. Muh. Stallions3-2
3. Dubois Bombers3-3
4. Mad. Miners3-4
5. Louisville Jockeys1-5
6. Owe. RiverDawgs0-7
SouthTEAMW-L
1. Full Co. Rhythm5-2
2. Fulton Railroaders5-2
3. Hoptown Hoppers5-2
4. Franklin Duelers4-2
5. Paducah Chiefs1-5
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.