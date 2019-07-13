Baseball
Franklin Duelers 11, Madisonville Miners 8: The Miners offense was limited to one hit in the first five innings of the game on Thursday night. The bats finally woke up in the bottom of the sixth coming back from a 6-0 Franklin lead to make it 6-5 Duelers going into the last three innings of the game. Franklin added two more runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth to give them an 11-5 lead. The Miners responded in the bottom of the eighth scoring two in the inning and scored one more in the ninth to cut the Franklin lead to 11-8. Cam Diaz led the team offensively going two for four with two RBI's. Jacob Council also had a good game at the plate going three for five with an RBI. Shayne Lyons matched Council's stat line also going three for five with an RBI. On the mound, starter Eddie Rives was handed his second loss of the season. He went five innings giving up five runs on seven hits and struck out six. Ryan White came in relief going three innings giving up six runs on eight hits and recorded two strike outs. Tredell Blow pitched the ninth inning for Madisonville. The Miners enter the weekend with a record of 10-20.
Golf
Go Junior Golf Series Southern Championship at Western Hills Municipal Golf Course in Hopkinsville: Madisonville secured the top two spots in the girls 13-15 18-hole championship with Karra Tucker winning the division carding an 87. Cate Blane came in second shooting 89. Aaron Munger came in third in the boys 16-18 18-hole championship shooting 79. Drea Lewis finished second in the boys 13-15 nine hole division shooting 45 with Ben Dickerson three strokes behind him coming in third with 48. All three golfers i nthe boys eight and under three hole division were from Madionville with Will Burden coming in first shooting 18. Cole Crick and Cade Williams both shot 19. The final tournament for the Go Junior Golf Series will be the Northern Series Championship at Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
