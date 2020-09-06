Cross country teams from Madison, Southwestern and Switzerland County competed in the Columbus North Invitational at Ceraland Park on Saturday.
Madison competed in the AA Division for larger schools with the girls placing ninth out of 16 teams with 258 points and the boys 21st with 564 points. Host Columbus North swept both races, winning the girls meet with 44 points and the boys race with 38 points.
Sophomore Cadence Traylor led the Madison girls with a 33rd-place finish in 20:29. Ava Spencer ran 40th in 20:49, Brett Cahall was 55th in 21:31, Isabel Wilber was 62nd in 22:04, Cameran Cahall was 68th in 22:28, and Chloe Ferris was 83rd in 23:32.
“It was a great performance by every runner. I was so pleased with the competitiveness and energy which they all competed with today,” Madison girls coach Josh Wilber said. “Cadence and Ava ran unbelievable races which really makes us a tough team up front.”
Five Madison runners recorded personal bests in the boys race.
Logan Ferris ran 117th in a personal-best 19:06, Luke McCarty was 124th in 19:33, Noah Burkhardt was 126th with a personal-best 19:41, Lane Brewer was 134th with a personal-best 20:14, Liam Murphy was 142nd with a personal-best 20:36, Trevor Hoffman was 144th in 20:46, and Lucas Owen was 145th with a personal-best 22:01.
Whiteland’s Will Jefferson won the race with a school-record 14:59.6 — one of the fastest times in the nation so far this season — and Greensburg’s Hanna Brenner won the girls race in 18:09.
Southwestern’s girls team scored 296 points to place 11th out of 13 teams in the A race while the boys were 13th out of 19 teams with 336 points.
Kearsten Geary led the Lady Rebels with a 35th-place finish in 22:19, Patricia Smith ran 54th in 24:29, Faith Glascock was 66th in 26:40, Lilly Douglas was 69th in 26:49, and Aleea Crumley was 72nd n 26:56.
Caleb Geary led the Rebel boys with a 35th-place finish in 18:27, Colton Cloud ran 50th in 18:51, Keegan Gross was 72nd in 19:34, Jamison Lewis was 74th in 19:42, Matthew Williams was 105th in 21:01, Owen Bates was 109th in 21:10, and Ashton Crumley was 122nd in 23:08. Kadin Miller came in at 23:17 and Braylin Miller in 23:33.
Switzerland County did not field a complete team in either race. Alisha Detmer led the girls with a 37th-place finish in 22:17, Grace White ran 46th in 22:50, and Katera Allen was 110th in 30:23 and Bethany Dashzeveg was 113th in 31:09. All times were personal-bests.
Nathan Furnish led the Switzerland boys with a 42nd-place finish in 18:32, Avery Osowski ran 83rd in 19:41, Dylan Sullivan was 104th in 20:06, and Myles Covington was 138th in 21:05.
Edgewood’s Annalyssa Crain won the girls race in 17:43 while Brown County’s Chase Austin win the boys race in 16:14.
All three teams return to action on Saturday when they compete in the Jac-Cen-Del Invitational.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.