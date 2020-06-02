Filing for a political office in Hopkins County officially ends today at 4 p.m. and county voters still have the opportunity to cast their early vote in-person via the new mobile unit until June 19 ahead of the Tuesday, June 23 primary election, according to county officials.
Vacant positions are the following: two city commissioners in Hanson, three city council members in Mortons Gap, four city commissioners in Nebo, one city council member in Nortonville, two city commissioners in St. Charles, two city commissioners in White Plains, one member of Dawson Springs Independent School District and four members of the conservation district.
Citizens interested in these positions must go to the Hopkins County clerk’s office and fill out the appropriate packet by today’s deadline to be include on the fall ballot.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, she expects all positions will be filled by today’s deadline.
The voting mobile unit is halfway through its 10-stop tour throughout the county and is scheduled to appear at the Nebo fire department today any time between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional stops are set for Nortonville, St. Charles and Madisonville over the next two weeks.
According to Cloern, the mobile unit was organized to be an alternative for those who do not want to mail-in their vote.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to increase voter turnout. With the change in the election laws this year, which opened up for early absentee voting, it gave me the flexibility to bring the vote to the communities,” Cloern said. “Knowing my fellow Hopkins County residents, they have such a strong sense of community. Election day is very important on a local level. I wanted to be able to provide an in-person vote on a local level.”
As long as the voter is a resident of Hopkins County, they are able to vote at any of the mobile unit locations. Residency in a specific city does not matter, according to Cloern.
Mortons Gap resident Misty Nichols took her 10-year-old daughter to the mobile polling station to demonstrate the importance of voting even in new and difficult circumstances.
According to Nichols, the voting process was easy and she appreciated the outside element of casting her vote at the mobile unit.
“It’s easy, simple and quick,” Fourth District Magistrate Ronnie Noel said. He voted in the mobile unit’s first stop in Madisonville, where the unit saw a turnout of approximately 700 ballots casted.
According to election worker Mike Bone, the turnout for each city has varied but the overall reception has been positive. The Hanson location had over 450 ballots casted, and the stop at Mortons Gap had 75 voters participate by noon.
Vickie Marsh also voted at the Mortons Gap stop Monday and said the experience was very similar to the traditional process.
“I didn’t think it was any different,” Marsh said. “It might have been even quicker.”
According to Marsh, there was not a long line typically associated with a polling station and the election workers were very helpful in the voting process. Any question that she had was quickly and thoroughly answered by the employees, she said.
Sanitary conditions are also a priority among election workers. All workers have face masks and continually sanitize the area throughout the day. In addition, each voter uses a new ink pen to write in their ballot and are encouraged to keep the pen afterwards.
Bone said the mobile unit has even made voting in-person easier on the elderly and those with disabilities. Because the unit is typically stationed near the street, election workers are able to bring the necessary elements of casting a ballot to the voter in their vehicle if they cannot safely get out and walk.
“A lot of people don’t want to do the mail-in,” Bone said. “Keenan [Cloern] wanted to make sure her voters had the opportunity to get out and vote.”
This process has been a unique experience for election workers as well as voters.
“Every stop, every town is a different experience,” LaDonna Lee, an election worker for the unit, said. “Every town, we learn something new.”
The mobile unit has been utilized by voters regardless of age, health and residency. Election Worker Sharon Iliohan said she has seen a lot of newly registered voters at the mobile unit as well as several elderly citizens.
“I’ve been doing elections since the mid-90s, and this is a unique experience,” Election Worker Jerry Womac said. “Anything that makes voting more accessible to voters is a good thing.”
After the mobile’s tour ends on June 12, the unit will be stationed at the Hopkins County clerk’s office in Madisonville from June 15 to June 19. Voters can visit the unit any time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cast their ballots. No appointment is necessary.
For more information, please visit Hopkins County clerk’s office Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.