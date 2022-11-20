North, Central headed to national cheer championship
Last Thursday the Lady Cats of South Middle hosted the Webster County and cruised to a 43-15 win. South Hopkins was led by Braylee Marsh with 16 points followed by Riley Richardson with 12 points , and Macy Cotton added six points.
