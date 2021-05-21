Landon DeAtley fired a one-hit shutout and Class 2A No. 9 Southwestern got another step closer to an outright Ohio River Valley Conference championship with an 8-0 win over Switzerland County Wednesday at home.
DeAtley (6-2) struck out 10 and walked three while giving up just a single to the Pacers’ Bryce Turner while facing just four batters over the minimum.
Foster Mefford lashed a triple and a double, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Rebels at the plate. Zach Cole had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the only other hit for Southwestern, which drew eight walks and took advantage of six Pacers errors.
Trace Johnson (1-2) gave up one earned run on one hit in two innings and took the loss.
Southwestern, now 19-6 overall, improved to 9-2 in the ORVC. The Rebels, who have clinched a share of the league crown, hosted Jac-Cen-Del on Friday with a chance to secure the outright championship with a win. Southwestern wraps up the regular season at home against Lawrenceburg today.
Switzerland County, now 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the ORVC, hosted Trimble County in its regular-season finale on Friday.
Cubs fall to Floyd at home
Ben Orrill pitched well but Madison was limited to just four hits in a 4-0 loss to Floyd Central in baseball at home on Thursday.
Orrill (5-3) allowed four runs on seven hits in seven innings with a strikeout and two walks and took the loss for the Cubs. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate and accounted for half of Madison’s offense.
Luke McCarty and Keaton Rowlett added hits for the Cubs.
Madison, now 18-9 on the season, travels to Class 4A No. 4 Evansville North today for its regular-season finale. The Cubs open the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional at Silver Creek against North Harrison next Thursday.
Carroll rolls past KCD
Carroll County made the most of its first game in nearly a week by blowing away Kentucky Country Day 13-3 in baseball Wednesday in Louisville.
The Panthers did not have an extra-base hit, but collected eight singles and scored in every inning. Dhane Montgomery had two hits and drove in three runs, David Smith had two hits and two RBIs, Andrew Shaw had two hits and an RBI, and Kayne Scruggs had two hits.
Jacobi Brewer (1-2) gave up two earned runs on four hits in three innings to pick up the win.
Carroll, now 12-8 on the season, hosts Williamstown on Monday.
Trimble blows out Gallatin
Trimble County belted out 17 hits and rolled over Gallatin County 14-4 in baseball Thursday at home.
Six different players recorded multi-hit games for the Raiders, led by Dylan Jennings, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Cameron Blackaby, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Jalen Jett was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Dalton Penick had two hits and two RBIs and Bryce Rose and Jace Obgurn each had two hits and scored twice.
Penick (4-3) struck out eight and allowed one run on three hits in five innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Trimble, now 6-14 overall, 2-8 in the North Central Kentucky Conference and 2-7 in district play, traveled to Switzerland County on Friday and heads to Shawe today. The Raiders travels to Owen County on Wednesday.
Shawe falls to Ripley
Shawe was limited to just two hits in an 8-1 loss to South Ripley in baseball Wednesday in Versailles.
Despite the lack of offense, Shawe was locked in a 1-1 tie after two innings when Zach Gish drove in fellow freshman Charlie Liter with a run in the top of the second. But Ripley scored four runs in the third and never looked back.
Wyatt Nichter and Hunter Kennett each had hits for Shawe. Kennett (1-6) allowed five earned runs on four hits in two and a third innings and took the loss.
Shawe, now 4-15 overall and 0-12 ORVC, hosted Class A No. 3 Oldenburg on Friday and wraps up the regular season at home against Trimble County today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.