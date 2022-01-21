Looking for a used vehicle?
Good luck. They are extremely difficult to find, and prices and taxes are rising faster anyone could have ever foreseen.
Shawn Stinnett, a used car dealer for many years on the north side of Marion, says it’s somewhat of an unprecedented supply and demand issue.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said Stinnett, who points out that the stage was set as early as 2009 when the federal government under President Barack Obama initiated the so-called Cash for Clunkers program that gave owners a $4,500 incentive to trade in their old gas guzzlers for newer more fuel-efficient cars.
“The government crushed all of those cars and there has been a shortage ever since,” said Stinnett.
Now, pandemic pressures are exacerbating the situation and cars — particularly previously owned ones — have increased in value at record levels.
Late last summer, prices for used vehicles were starting to come down a bit after months of record gains, but that didn’t last long. The last three months have shown steady increases of 2.5 to 3.5%, and according to the latest Consumer Price Index used vehicles are fetching 37% more than they did a year ago. New vehicles are up up 12% over the last year, but they remain in short supply, too, due to the global microchip shortage.
Some consumer experts are now pointing to the rising cost of used cars as a key component in what’s driving inflation. In the past 20 years used cars’ contribution to inflation averaged zero. It’s now more than 1% on a year-over-year basis, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Because vehicles are reassessed every year for tax purposes, the Kentucky Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers of the sticker shock they could experience when motor vehicle registration and taxes show up in the mail.
The revenue department in a letter to Kentucky county clerks cites well-documented recent trends in the automobile industry, including new vehicle production constraints, increased new vehicle prices and limited used car supply, as factors contributing to the jump in used car prices. Because of that it is telling Kentuckians to expect to pay 40% more in vehicle taxes.
As its tax basis, Kentucky uses trade-in values provided by J.D. Power.
Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor said several pieces of legislation are aimed at giving some relief to Kentucky taxpayers. For instance, House Bill 6 would require the state to use the “average” trade-in value instead of the “clean” trade-in value when assessing a vehicle’s valuation, Tabor said. That would lower the assessed value, against which motor vehicle taxes are applied; thereby costing automobile owners less.
The bill would also allow those who had already paid 2022 vehicle property taxes to seek a refund. Other bills propose different plans. A couple propose using previous year values when assessing vehicles in 2022 and 2023.
Economists are unsure how long these pressures on the automobile industry will last, that’s why local insurance agent Ricky Brown recommends “gap” insurance for individuals who are buying and financing a vehicle at or near its current value. Gap insurance, he explains, comes in a variety of forms. What it does is protect the buyer if the market drops and the vehicle you bought is suddenly worth much less.
“If you had a wreck and totaled it, gap insurance would make up the difference,” says Brown, who points out that insurance companies use current replacement values when paying claims.
Therefore, if you paid $20,000 for a car that was destroyed in a wreck months later, you might only get $15,000 from your insurance provider even if you still owed more than that on it. Gap insurance would pay the balance.
Stinnett says wholesale prices on automobiles are higher than he has ever seen. He goes to the auto auctions regularly and says finding what he’s looking for — what will sell in Marion — is getting tougher and tougher. His lot was down to 10 vehicles a few months ago, but he’s stocked up right now.
“The market is just crazy,” he said. “We’re selling a lot of cars, but I will tell you we’re having trouble finding them. We’re still moving a lot of cars and we’re moving them when we have them.”
Stinnett says trucks are the hottest right now, with prices skyrocketing.
“Nice trucks are 40% higher and some cars I have seen are 40% higher, too,” Stinnett said. “Even older cars are rising. I would say you’re seeing anywhere from a 25 to 40% increase in what they selling for.”
