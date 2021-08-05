Class reunions are another time-honored tradition held in conjunction with the annual Dawson Springs BBQ. More often than not, these reunions are held at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park over the course of the weekend.
This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the Dawson Springs High School Class of 1971. The class last gathered at Pennyrile on BBQ weekend in 2011 to mark their 40th anniversary.
“We called Pennyrile to schedule our 50th, and they were booked solid,” said class member Kathy Nichols, who is also the chairperson of the annual BBQ. “Jenny (Beshear Sewell) graciously decided to host the reunion at her home.”
Sewell hosted the reunion at her property on Scott Street on July 24, directly after the “School Days” reception honoring the Class of 1971 held at the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center. The museum traditionally conducts a reception for the class celebrating its 50th anniversary on the Saturday following the annual BBQ.
The 1971 graduates of DSHS in attendance were Sewell, Rosetta Menser Ramsey, Marilyn McDaniels Vaughn, Dan Franklin, Patty Furgerson Morris, Sharon Hopper Butts, Sheila Beshears Goodaker, Ruth Haskins Barnett, Nichols, and Charlie Beshears.
According to Beshears, the class members feasted on salad garnished with mandarin oranges and pecans, lime chicken with peach salsa, rice pilaf, and homemade peach cobbler and ice cream. The meal was prepared and served by Sewell, Melissa Daniels, Pat Bruce, Bobby and Debbie Scott, and Jonathon Storms.
“The meal was great,” echoed Vaughn.
In regards to decor, Sewell had the class members’ senior portraits on display in matching picture frames. “We were given those as party favors,” said Vaughn.
Sewell also had pop culture items from the year 1971 listed on cards and as decorations for the reunion.
“There was a 1970s theme,” said Beshears. “Jenny invited us to ‘Meet, Catch-Up, and Celebrate.’ ”
After dinner, games and music from the 70s decade were enjoyed by all.
“Jenny had bought and restored an antique record player and hosted a vinyl party,” Beshears said. “The song ‘Joy to the World,’ better known as ‘Jeremiah was a Bullfrog,’ was a hit during our senior year.”
Class members also took time to remember those who had passed.
“We read the obituaries of the ones who have passed on — it was nice to remember the fond memories we made together,” Vaughn said.
The class was honored to have some of their teachers in attendance at the reunion: Kay Stevens, English; James Lee Stevens, history; and Scotty Parsons, homeroom.
“I would never have made it to college without Mrs. Stevens,” said Beshears. “She scared us to death back then.”
After the fellowship, meal, games, and music, Sewell led her classmates to an outdoor theater she had set up to broadcast a 30-minute presentation on their graduation year of 1971, where she also served popcorn and raisinets to her guests.
“The movie was good, it brought back lots of memories,” said Vaughn.
“Special thanks to Jenny Sewell for hosting this event at her home,” Beshears said.
Nichols agreed.
“Jenny did a superb job at hosting this for us,” she said. “Thanks to Jenny and all of those who worked so hard to make it a special occasion.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.