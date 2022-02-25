All district games in the 2nd Region have now been played. The champions have been crowned and the runners-up have headed home to begin preparing for next week, when they will face a reigning district champion in the opening round of regional basketball action.
In regional play this season, each champion will get to open the Regional Tournament with one last home game. They will play the losing team from one of the other districts in the region, wile the team they beat will travel to face another district’s champion.
In Hopkins County, that means both the boys and girls teams at Madisonville-North Hopkins will be playing at home to start next week. The girls will kick-off the regional tournament Monday at 6:30 p.m. The boys will play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
For the boys, win or lose, that will be their final game of the season on Don Parson Court. If they advance, they will play out the rest of the regional tournament in Hopkinsville The girls, however, will play their entire tournament in Madisonville.
Hopkins Central, on the other hand, will start their tournament on the road. Where they will play will be determined over the weekend during regional draws for each tournament. The boys will either be in Henderson County, Lyon/Crittenden County or Hopkinsville. The girls will be in either Crittenden County, Henderson County or Hopkinsville.
As there will not be another newspaper before the girls tournament begins, The Messenger will post the tournament brackets on our Facebook page and online at the-messenger.com as soon as they are available.
How the 2nd Region district tournaments ended up:
BOYS
5th District
Lyon County — Champs (24-6)
Crittenden County — Runner-Up (14-15)
6th District
Henderson County — Champs (18-12)
Union County — Runner-Up (19-9)
7th District
Madisonville-North — Champs (22-8)
Hopkins Central — Runner-Up (14-11)
8th District
Hopkinsville — Champs (21-6)
Christian County — Runner-Up (10-22)
GIRLS
5th District
Crittenden County — Champs (22-7)
Lyon County — Runner-Up (16-14)
6th District
Henderson County — Champs (21-4)
Webster County — Runner-Up (17-11)
7th District
Madisonville-North — Champs (24-5)
Hopkins Central — Runner-Up (18-10)
8th District
Hopkinsville — Champs (15-12)
Christian County — Runner-Up (12-18)
