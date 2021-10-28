The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has so many digital resources to offer you, it is hard to fit them into one article. I would like to take the time to highlight 2 of our newest online resources, and also to remind you of one of our most popular.
The Great Courses Library Collection offers engaging and understandable lectures by esteemed professors, professionals, and experts in topics ranging from photography to physics, astronomy to art, history to health, and everything in between, you’re sure to find courses that interest you. Each lesson is about 30 minutes in length—tune in to test out any lesson or course for the first few minutes, or for as long as you want. Using your library card to access The Great Courses Library Collection gives you seven days of unlimited access. Use the Libby app or website any time you want another 7-day pass. (This content is exclusively being offered in Overdrive’s Libby app and will not appear on the older Overdrive website https://kyunbound.overdrive.com/boone-hopkinscounty/.) Once You’re logged into Libby, scroll down to “Extras” and Select The Great Courses from the listings.
LawDepot’s extensive library of documents and legal resources provides easy-to-use assistance with a wide range of legal needs empowering you to create legal documents specific to your personal situation.Using your library card to access LawDepot gives you 30 days of unlimited access. Use the Libby app or website any time you want another 30-day pass. (This content is exclusively being offered in Overdrive’s Libby app and will not appear on the older Overdrive website https://kyunbound.overdrive.com/boone-hopkinscounty/.) Get the Libby App and Start Using LawDepot on your device. Once you’re logged into Libby, scroll down to “Extras” and Select LawDepot from the listings.
Some of our other most popular digital resources are our E-book lendors. HCMPL partners with both Kentucky Libraries Unbound (kyunbound.overdrive.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) to offer free e-books to its patrons. Both Kentucky Libraries Unbound and Hoopla carry a wide and diverse range of e-books, digital audiobooks, and comics / graphic novels for readers of all ages to enjoy. Hoopla also lets you borrow digital music, movies, and TV shows. Also, just a reminder — Wifi is still available 24/7 outside the building even when our building is closed to the public. The closer you park to the building entrance, the stronger your signal will be.
Some other digital resources to check out are: ArtistWorks, Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, Universal Class, EbscoHost, ScholasticGO and Novelist. We have over 40+ resources, right at your fingertips. For more information on our digital resources, check out our ONLINE RESOURCES tab on our Website, www.publiclibrary.org. Stop in and chat with a staff member today, and we will help you get set up. No matter what your digital preferences are, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has you covered.
