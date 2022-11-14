LEXINGTON — Just 243 days since Kentucky’s stunning NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, John Calipari will take his team back to the scene of the crime.
The No. 4 ranked Wildcats (2-0) will travel back to Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday where Michigan State awaits for a 7 p.m. tipoff in the Champions Classic.
The unranked Spartans enter play at 1-1, but its lone loss came to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63 in a game played aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.
“They’re physical, they do a great job of pick and roll, spacing in the court,” Calipari said Monday. “Their four (Joey Hauser) can really shoot. Their guard (AJ Hoggard) is a downhill runner. He comes right at you and leads with elbows and knees. It’s a typical Tom Izzo-coached team.”
The game, Kentucky’s third of the year, could see the return of reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.
He has missed Kentucky’s first two games, both exhibitions and the Blue-White scrimmage while recovering from a minor knee procedure in October. Calipari said he was expected to practice Monday afternoon and could play Tuesday if all goes well.
“He’s been doing the conditioning stuff, he just hadn’t been on that court and that’s totally different,” Calipari said. “My guess would be he plays three or four minutes at a stretch if he plays. He’s gonna have to get through that and make sure there’s no swelling. From what I’m hearing, he doesn’t have the lift yet.
“Knowing him, he wants to play,” Calipari said. “But I can’t tell you right now.”
Interestingly, Tshiebwe’s last game played for the Wildcats was that same Saint Peter’s NCAA debacle in Indianapolis where he did all he could to save his team’s season with 30 points and 16 rebounds.
Tuesday’s contest will be Kentucky’s seventh game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, all coming in the Calipari era.
After winning the first three on the NBA Pacers’ home court, Kentucky has lost the last three — the NCAA stunner to Saint Peter’s last March, a COVID loss in an empty building to Kansas in 2020 and a humbling 118-84 blowout loss to Duke and Zion Williamson in 2018.
“We’ve been good in that building,” Calipari said. “We have had good runs.”
In the 2017 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky defeated Northern Kentucky and Wichita State in the opening weekend. In Calipari’s first trip, his 2015 team obliterated No. 5 Kansas 72-40 in this same Champions Classic, holding the Jayhawks to 13% shooting and 12 total points in the second half.
All told, Kentucky is 16-11 in Indianapolis.
The Wildcats are 2-1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The only loss was the 2015 Final Four heartbreaker to Wisconsin that spoiled UK’s dream of a perfect 40-0 national championship run. Both wins were thrillers with Aaron Harrison’s last-second heroics from 3-point range sending UK past Louisville and Michigan in 2014 NCAA play.
Kentucky was 10-7 at the old RCA Dome/HoosierDome between 1988 and 2005. The most notable game was the 84-79 overtime loss to Arizona in 1997 that blocked UK from winning back-to-back NCAA championships under Rick Pitino.
The first game played was a Kentucky victory at Butler Fieldhouse in 1936.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.