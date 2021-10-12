The Hopkinsville Tigers got the unfortunate end of the Second Region draw, facing a contest against one of the region favorites in Madisonville-North Hopkins in the opening round of the Second Region Tournament on Tuesday night.
While it wasn’t 10-0 like the two team’s first meeting, the Maroons walked away with a 7-1 win over the Tigers.
Madisonville hopped on the board after 20 minutes of solid opportunities after Logan Terry finally put one away.
The gates opened for the rest of the first half for the Maroons as they scored four more times in the first half. One from Sam Dodds and Ivan Juarez and a pair from Zach Bryant — a former Hopkinsville Tiger.
Hoptown did get one back in the latter half of the first 40 minutes after Miguel Magana took control of a loose ball and snuck it into the net.
Madisonville coasted in the second half as Eli Redpath and JJ Brown each netted a goal in the final four minutes en route to the 7-1 victory.
The Maroons will face off against Henderson County tonight in what is a battle of the top two teams in the region.
Hopkinsville’s season comes to an end after a 6-15 season under Aaron Hutchison.
