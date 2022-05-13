Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Sue L. Arnold was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
Jack A. Ishcomer was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Dawn Michelle Cox was charged on Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and reckless driving.
