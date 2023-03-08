For the second time in less than a month, authorities in Hopkins County have arrested a suspect on murder charges, this time after they say a Webster County man shot and killed a Madisonville man on Friday night near Providence.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call at 7:17 p.m. on Friday that an adult man had been killed on Barnhill Road in rural Hopkins County. Deputies and the Hopkins County Coroner were dispatched to that location, where they discovered the body of Lonnell Holloway, 19 of Madisonville.
According to a release from HCSO, deputies and the coroner reported discrepancies in the statements given by several adult witnesses to the shooting and requested detectives to investigate the death.
That investigation led authorities to suspecting Christopher Luke Rideout, 20 of Providence of having caused the death.
Detectives charged Rideout with murder and transported him to the Hopkins County Jail. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.
There has been some confusion about the location of the incident due to its location. Barnhill Road is located on the outskirts of Providence but on the Hopkins County side of the county line, thus in the jurisdiction of the HCSO.
No details about the shooting or motive have been released, however, according to Sheriff Matt Sanderson, social media rumors that the Federal Bureau of Investigations are involved with the investigation are untrue.
Funeral services are pending at this time through Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville.
This incident comes less than two weeks after the Feb. 19 shooting death of Terrence Minor, 27 of Madisonville, at Cross Creek Apartments. Raleigh Lamar, 21 of Madisonville, was charged with murder in that case, while a second man, Quortez D. Greenwood, 20 of Madisonville, was also arrested after police say that he had removed the firearm from the scene of the shooting.
