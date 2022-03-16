Hanson Elementary fifth grader Mason Eagle was recently recognized by the Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association for an award winning essay he had written.
Eagle recently won the AARP Grandparent of the Year Essay for Hopkins County.
His parents, Eric and Nichole Eagle, along with grandparents, Rick and Krista Eagle, and teacher, Ember Patterson, were invited to attend his recognition where he read his essay aloud.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.