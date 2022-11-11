It is rare that we have a high school state championship in our community but early next year they are going to see one as the Class A Archery State Championship is held at the Western Kentucky Regional Archery Complex on Grapevine Road.
By way of background, the Class A tournaments started as a basketball event but has morphed into multi-sport events for small schools throughout the State of Kentucky.
In order to be eligible for Class A you have to be one of the 125 smallest schools in the State of Kentucky. Due to Covid restrictions on attendance in schools, there has not been a re-classification of schools but that is coming in the near future.
Currently the Second Region has 8 of its 16 schools that are in Class A. Our local schools that our Class A are Heritage Christian, Fort Campbell, University Heights, Dawson Springs, Crittenden County, Caldwell County, Livingston Central, and Lyon County.
Local Class 2A teams are Hopkins Central, Webster County, Union County and Trigg County.
The 4 largest schools in the Second Region, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkinsville, Christian County, and Henderson compete in neither the Class A or 2A.
The Class A event was the brainchild of many great educators including early participants from our area such as Phillip Back and Norman Manasco of Dawson Springs. Class A started in the late 1980s and had Mike Duncan who was then at West Hopkins High School as part of the leadership representing the Second Region.
Since 2002 Duncan has been a Class A representative and has been a major force in leading the Class A movement throughout the state.
Due to Duncan’s involvement in the Class A’s involvement in archery, Duncan was able to locate the Class A tournament here on February 25, 2023.
The Archery Complex is one of the four biggest tourist draws in Hopkins County according to local tourism information. A tourist draw is an event designed to bring people for overnight stays in your community.
Officials of Tourism defines a tourist as someone who comes from 50 miles away to a destination. In order words if Dawson Springs qualifies for the State Tournament, they are technically not considered a tourist.
Duncan is excited about this year’s first tournament in Hopkins County. “We will have 32 teams as each region of the 16 regions gets to send its top 2 teams plus the top 2 individuals not on a team.”
Duncan added “This will be our first year and I am expecting a lot of growth in the future as it is limited to 12 players on the 32 teams but in the future, I can see it getting to be a larger and bigger event for our county.”
Class A leadership group hosts State Championships in golf, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, softball, baseball, and now the co-ed sport of archery.
When I use the term co-ed sport, I mean that on an archery team you may see boys and girls. It is not like some sports that require an equal number of boys and girls as you might see for example one team has 7 girls and 5 boys.
On a personal note, it is great to see this State Championship come here. Currently Class A hosts events in Richmond, Frankfort, and Owensboro.
The sad part for me is Campbellsville is also a host of the Class A baseball state championship. Campbellsville using a combination turf field which is used for football and baseball.
My dream is to have a turf baseball field at the Sports Complex off Grapevine Road near the Archery Complex but it hasn’t happened. The benefit of a turf field is that absent pouring down rain or thunderstorms a game can be played can be played. Having a turf field keeps many games from being canceled or postponed because of rain.
I wish local officials the best in hosting the Class A championship and hope that the tourists who visit our city will enjoy their visit in Hopkins County and maybe come back for other events.
