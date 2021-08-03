A meeting tonight regarding work to U.S. 41 hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at Madisonville North Hopkins High School Gym has been canceled.
Keirsten Jaggers with the KYTC said Monday afternoon the meeting will now be virtual and said that a questionnaire is now available to fill out online by going to www.transportation. ky.gov/DistrictTwo/Pages/default.aspx. The questionnaire will be available until Aug. 20.
