As the 2022-23 basketball season grinds towards the playoffs. several local athletes and teams have emerged on the state-wide leader board.
The Maroon defense is currently ranked 40th in the state, allowing an average of just 54.8 points per game. Madisonville also pulls down an average of 33.9 rebounds per game to rank 22 in the state.
Marcus Eaves—The senior transfer from Central has taken his place this season as Madisonville-North Hopkins’ leading scorer. Through 23 games this season he has scored a team high 481 points, good enough to place him 44th in the state.
Drake Skeen—The Hopkins Central junior is leading the Storm in scoring this season with 366. Along the way he has hit 84.6% of his free throws this season, placing him 19th in the state. He is also 12th in the state in three pointers, sinking 72 shots from behind the line to average 3.4 tres per game.
Christopher Watkins—The Madisonville freshman has put up 245 points this season. He is currently 45th in the state with a 60.4% field goal percentage.
On the girls side, the Lady Maroons have the 25th best offense in the state this season, averaging 60.2 points per game. Madisonville has also scored 1,265 points, while allowing 978, giving them the states 30th best scoring margin at 13.7 points per game. They also ranked 50th in team field goal percentage (41%) and 42nd in three point percentage (32.1%).
The Lady Storm as a team are ninth in the state in rebounds, pulling down 36.3 boards per game.
Emilee Hallum—The Madisonville junior is third on the roster this season with 213 points. She has hit 63 three-pointers this season and is averaging three baskets from outside per game, placing her 10th in the state.
Lillie Whitaker-Greer—The Lady Storm senior has recorded 108 points so far this season. Greer has hit 24 of 88 field goals this season to average 52.3% from the floor, ranking her 46th in Kentucky.
Destiny Whitsell—The North Hopkins Junior is leading the Lady Maroons in scoring this season with 282. She is 20th in the state in field goal percentage, hitting 55.4% of the shots she has taken this season.
