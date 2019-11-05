James Lee Young, 57, of Nortonville, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Young; stepdaughters Kimberly Fleeger and Susie McCarthy; stepson Kevin McCarty; sisters Linda Rodgers and Glenda Wright; brother Rodney Brown; and stepbrothers Donnie Brown and Terry Brown.
Mr. Young chose cremation. There will be no services. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton was in charge of the arrangements.
