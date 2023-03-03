This week I wanted to talk a little bit about records in basketball. Specifically I want to address that records from different eras are hard to compare.
Let me first of all say this is not in any way directed towards the scoring records of King Kelly Coleman of Wayland and Travis Perry of Lyon County.
Both of these players are great basketball players and apparently even better individuals. The discussion today is just a general discussion about how it is hard to compare records from different eras and how certain factors need to be considered when looking at records.
I have always said that records are made to be broken. The correlation to that is that when records are broken, we should never forget the person who established the original record.
A great example is the fact that I am not a big fan of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as I am a Bill Russell guy. However, I consider Jabbar to be a much better basketball player than LeBron James even though LeBron James is the all-time NBA scoring leader.
What are some of the factors to consider when looking at how records from different eras need to be viewed?
GAMES PLAYED
The obvious factor to look at in analyzing any record are the games played by that individual. It is pretty obvious that if you play more games, you are more likely to have more of the longevity records in basketball. In other words if you played more games, you are more likely to be the career leader in scoring, rebounding and steals.
A great example of this is on the college level. With the advent of conference post-season basketball tournaments and the expanded NCAA Tournament field it is not unusual to see a college basketball player at the Division I level to play 35 or 40 games a season.
Many of us old timers remember in the era of John Wooden’s great run at UCLA, his teams only had to win four post-season games to win a national championship.
In that era there were no conference tournaments and UCLA generally played two games in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Final Four.
Pete Maravich’s all-time record scoring in the college ranks has been challenged by Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy. That is a good example of number of games played.
Maravich played in an era when there was only one team per Conference going to the NCAA Tournaments and freshmen could not play college basketball. He averaged 44.2 points per game.
Although I have not seen Davis play very much I did notice his average is 25.4 points per game.
On the high school level games played has a lot to do with what part of the country you live in and how your school district handles students not in high school.
In Kentucky you generally can start playing basketball in the seventh grade but there are some school districts that even restrict that. Furthermore Kentucky allows approximately 30 regular season games a year.
In Indiana there is a prohibition on middle schoolers playing high school basketball and they only allow 20 regular season games.
SIZE OF THE COURT
If you want to look at high school basketball records, take a look at the size of the courts that many young players played on.
The best example I can give you of this is to look at the Hanson gym where Wayne Oakley scored 114 points in one game.
The courts are certainly much larger today and the ability to get up and down the court and score is different.
SHOT CLOCK
The advent of the shot clock in professional basketball and college basketball has certainly changed the landscape.
I can remember those games where teams would hold the ball.
Not to pick on any particular school but one of the worst was the University of North Carolina when they would go into the “four corners offense” and hold the ball for minutes.
Once the shot clock came in requiring teams to shoot the ball more often it would generally create more offense which means you would have individuals with more scoring and more rebounding opportunities.
THREE POINT SHOT
One of the greatest rule changes I have seen in my lifetime of watching basketball at all levels is the introduction of the three point shot. You have to give credit to the American Basketball Association for bringing this to the game.
Now you see the three point shot at the professional level, the college level and the high school level. Many of the early scoring records at all of these levels were done before there was a three point shot.
We should always remember that we are always going to see records broken.
A topic for another day might be what records are the least likely to be broken?
However as records are broken at any and all levels, we need to recognize the person who broke the record but not forget the legacy of the person who came before him or her.
