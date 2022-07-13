This past weekend the Miners 11U team won the 2022 USSSA World Series in Evansville, Indiana. The team is coached by Head Coach Micah Dunn, Assistant coach Jon Newton and Assistant coach Jordan Stanley.
The team came from behind and had to win five games to win the championship. Jameson Newton received the tournament MVP award.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.