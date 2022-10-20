Doris was just past eighty years old and had not been home to Germany for nearly fifteen years. She had sisters, a brother, and nieces and nephews that she wanted to see again. She was tired and not sure she was up to the trip. I encouraged her to do it. It was, at that time in her life the most important thing she could do. I reminded her that at her age, even if it was a hard trip, that she would be taken care of. She went for a month. Her life story was one of the most interesting and courageous I have encountered. Rather than wear her down, the trip home reinvigorated her. She lived another twelve years, active until the end. Being around her family reminded her again who she was and how valuable she was to people in both countries.
A young woman was brought into my office a few years ago in need of emergency housing. We talked for a while about her goals. They involved more school and steady work. I told her that if she wanted to pursue those things, we would try to help her. She cried. She said, “No one has ever said anything like that to me before.” I can think of a couple of other examples when someone was told they were good at their job that brought on the same set of emotions.
I am still surprised at the responses from people working in the service industry when a kind word of thanks is shared. They range from a surprised smile to sharing stories of the most recent difficult person and an occasional tear. It never hurts to remind someone of their value. Even those who may be struggling to do their job well will at least give a better effort if they know they are seen and appreciated.
The practice of valuing others does an amazing thing to us. It reminds us of our own value. Good and sincere words directed at another human being have the capacity to change a situation, an environment, and occasionally a life. I can recall a handful of such statements tossed in my direction that I still lean on in difficult times.
Those memorable words were delivered by someone who valued themselves enough to consider their words worth saying to me. Words spoken with care will be words that others care about.
Proverbs, in the Old Testament has a lot to say about words.
Proverbs 12:25 says, “Anxiety in a man’s heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.” I believe that the “good word” here can be either received or given to another person.
Proverbs 15:23 says, ‘To make an apt answer is a joy to a man, and a word in season, how good it is!” Here it is obvious that the giver of the answer and the word in season is the one receiving benefit.
Proverbs 25:11 reminds us that, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver.”
And to keep us sincere and avoid flattery, Proverbs 11:27 suggests, “It is not good to eat much honey, so be sparing of complimentary words.”
One of my favorite encouragements from the letters of Paul in the New Testament is in Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer every one.”
It costs us little to pass on sincere words of encouragement and kindness. If we do it often enough, people will see us coming and look forward to seeing us. They will, in their reactions to us, remind us of our value. Valuing others raises our own. Remember your value in the words that you pass on to others.
