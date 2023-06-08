After a lengthy silence on the issue of the Otter Lake Dam, and after several appeals from residents of the subdivision that surrounds the lake, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield issued a statement on Tuesday about the ongoing debate and the lawsuit over the future of dam and lake.
“The past few weeks have generated a lot of discussion about the Otter Lake Dam and the litigation surrounding it, in the media, in public and on the internet,” he said. “On behalf of myself, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and our county attorney, I felt it necessary to deliver this statement.”
Beginning in 2017, the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet (EEC) raised concerns about the safety of the dam and what impact it could have on homes located down stream if it were to fail. At that time Whitfield and the Fiscal Court engaged in talks with both the home owners and the state about how to best rectify the situation.
When a solution did not quickly come to fruition, the EEC filed a lawsuit against the county, the now defunct property owners’ association and a number people who own property adjacent to the dam. Since then the county has gone radio silent, something that has been concerning for many of the Otter Lake property owners.
“This is a complicated issue made more complicated by the State’s lawsuit,” said Whitfield. “Pending litigation means that everything I or the Court says publicly will now be used as evidence, which makes it difficult to discuss openly in meetings or on other platforms.”
The EEC’s lawsuit is demanding either some $800,000 in repairs be made to the dam, spillway and emergency drainage valve, or the lake itself be drained.
Whitfield stated that everyone involved on the county side respects the beauty, history and value of Otter Lake, and it is the county’s goal to see it remain for both the neighborhood’s residents and the county as a whole.
“We ask that people understand that the Court must balance that desire with its duty to be fiscally responsible with the tax dollars of the citizens of Hopkins County,” Whitfield said. “The fact remains that handling this issue the wrong way could set a precedent that would potentially have a devastating impact on the county’s financial future.”
He also urged everyone to be aware that not all of the information being put out to the public about the situation is accurate.
“Hopkins County did not initiate this lawsuit, nor is Hopkins County the entity considering draining the lake or breaching the dam,” Whitfield said. “Much of the information being disseminated, especially on social media, contains a misunderstanding of the facts and the law, so we ask that the public understand that what they read or hear may not necessarily be 100% accurate.”
In addition to the EEC’s threat to drain the lake if repairs are not made, it was reported at a recent Fiscal Court meeting that one of the property owners cited in the lawsuit, Christopher Peers of Henderson, NV, has made threats to drain the lake himself in order to end the lawsuit. Peers’ property makes up much of the downstream side of the dam, where the drainage valve and spillway are located.
Around 28 homes border the 25 acre lake. The dam itself was constructed in 1959,
“I and the Court will continue to work to find a resolution that makes all parties satisfied and helps resolve the problem, not just for the present, but for future generations as well,” said Whitfield in closing.
