A joint meeting of the Madisonville Tourism Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board approved funding of numerous events on Thursday night, including the ongoing Summer Concert Series and Outdoor Movies, as well as the upcoming Harvest Fest.
The group approved a total of $75,000 to be split between the three events.
The next installment of the Summer Concert Series will continue tonight at First United Bank & Trust Plaza in downtown Madisonville with the Zach Ashby Band of Slaughters, and local youngster Myles Gee who recently performed with country superstar Kenny Chesney.
There will be two concerts per month through the month of September. Upcoming artists include Mae Estes, Kelsey Hart, Dakota Hayden and Felix and Fingers.
Harvest Fest is scheduled to be held at Mahr Park on Sept. 15 and 16.
“This year we are working on plans to introduce a pumpkin house,” said Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonvile. “Its an inspiration that was found at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville.”
The Pumpkin House is a metal framed structure with rings that allow walls to be “built” out of around 300 actual pumpkins. The structure at Cheekwood has been featured in Southern Living magazine. Bess said the structure’s design will allow it to be decorated for other seasons throughout the year as well.
In 2022, around 17,000 visitors attended Harvest Fest, according to the city.
For the third consecutive year the city will be inviting local individuals, businesses and organizations to decorate hay bales as part of the park’s Hay Bale Trail.
“In 2022 we were thrilled to have a total of 62 applicants for our Hay Bale Trail!” said Bess. “This year I see this number increasing as interest in this community contest continues to grow.”
Applications for the event can be found on the city’s website and must be submitted by Aug. 25.
The final installment of the city’s Outdoor Movie series will be held Oct. 6 at the Madisonville Regional Airport at 7 p.m., featuring Top Gun: Maverick.
Tourism has previously allocated $170,716 for the 2023 Deck the Park event, and $60,000 for an upcoming airshow at the Madisonville Regional Airport.
The joint meeting also approved $450,000 for the 2024 Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park event, an increase over the $413,468 spent this year. The Messenger will take a look at those numbers and the city’s justifications for the expense on Tuesday.
