Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Storm Soccer at UHA — 7 p.m.
Aug. 19
Lady Storm Soccer at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg — TBA
Maroon Football vs Union —7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Webster — 7 p.m.
Lady Maroons Soccer vs Dobyns-Bennett (TN) at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg — 8:45 p.m.
Aug. 20
Lady Storm Soccer at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg — TBA
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Central Hardin at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, TN — 4:15 p.m.
Lady Maroons Soccer at Henderson — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer at St. Xavier — 7 p.m.
Aug. 21
Lady Storm Soccer at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg — TBA
Lady Maroons Soccer vs Rhea County (TN) at Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg — 10:45 a.m.
Aug. 23
Lady Maroons Soccer vs Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer at Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Muhlenberg — 7 p.m.
