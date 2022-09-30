Thursday night Hopkins County Central hosted Fort Campbell, winning their match 12-2 in their next-to-last home game this season.
Ryley Vincent led the Storm with three goals and four assist, while teammate Colton Browning would also add three goals and two assist in the game. Hayden Fox had two goals for the Storm with one assist. Jaxon Greer had two goals and Easton Crowe had a goal and Carson Mackey add a goal and an assist for the night.
Ethan Love had one assist and Tim Clevenger had two assist for the Storm. Goalkeeper Houston Hanvy had 15 saves for the game.
With the win Central moves to 9-10 in the season ,6-5 in the region and 0-2 in the district.
The Storm face Caldwell County in the opening round of the 7th District tournament on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Princeton. The winner of that match will face Madisonvile-North Hopkins in the championship round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
