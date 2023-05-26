In his book, This Republic of Suffering, Drew Gilpin Faust describes the gathering of the Civil War dead, months and sometimes years after quick burial on the battlefield. They were exhumed and identified. Some were taken back to their families. Most were gathered in memorial graveyards that are still with us today. The nation learned a lot about death during that time. It hastened the doctrine of leaving no one behind. It cemented the idea of a “good death” and a respectful burial.
It is this process that Benjamin Harrison describes in his Decoration Day comments on May 30, 1891 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.
“I have neither the strength nor the voice adequate to any extended speech to-day. I come to you as a comrade, to take part in the interesting exercises of this Memorial Day. It gives me special pleasure to combine with that tribute, which I have usually been able to pay since this day was instituted, to the dead of all our armies, a special mark of respect to that great soldier who won Gettysburg. It is impossible to separate some impressions of sorrow from the exercises, for they bring to memory comrades who have gone from us. How vividly come to my memory many battle scenes; not the impetuous rush of conflict, but the cover of sadness that followed victory. Then it was our sad duty to gather from the field the bodies of those who had given the last pledge of loyalty. There is open to my vision more than one yawning trench in which we laid the dead of the old brigade. We laid them elbow touching elbow in the order in which they had stood in the line of battle. We left them in the hasty sepulcher and marched on. Now we rejoice that a grateful Government has gathered together the scattered dust of all of these comrades and placed them in beautiful and safe places of honor and repose. I cannot but feel that if they could speak to us to-day they would say put the flag at the top of the mast.”
A few years earlier, on May 30, 1868, former General and congressman James A. Garfield delivered the inaugural Decoration Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery. Speaking of those who had died in the just ended conflict said of the ones under the crosses at the cemetery,
“We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue. For the noblest man that lives, there still remains a conflict. He must still withstand the assaults of time and fortune, must still be assailed with temptations, before which lofty natures have fallen; but with these the conflict ended, the victory was won, when death stamped on them the great seal of heroic character, and closed a record which years can never blot.”
After World War II, Harry Truman signed a proclamation calling for May 30 to be a National Day of Prayer.
“Although the months and years after the end of hostilities in the world’s most tragic war are steadily passing, mankind has not yet found the long-sought basis of an unbreakable, righteous peace. In all humility we wish to acknowledge our need for divine guidance. Now, Therefore, I, Harry S. Truman, President of the United States of America, pursuant to a resolution of Congress approved May 28, 1948, do hereby call upon the people of the United States to observe Sunday,
May 30, 1948, as Memorial Day by praying to Almighty God, each in accordance with his religious faith, that permanent peace may prevail among men. . . . I also request the newspapers, radio stations, and other media of information to cooperate in the observance of Memorial Day this year as a day of prayer, and particularly in the appeal for a universal prayer in the evening of that day.”
In 1971, Memorial Day was officially moved to the last Monday in May. An act of Congress to provide a three-day weekend. For many people it provides an opportunity for a couple of days at the lake or a short trip out of town. Memorial Day and the cemeteries around which many will gather represent the ultimate sacrifice. The words of Garfield echo loudly in my heart, knowing that what is said is true but also knowing many who died were left little choice. Most Americans alive today only know of volunteer military service. Many lives were sacrificed — and that is the right word — to preserve our nation. Remember them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.