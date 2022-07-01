TODAY — July 2Side Stage
Purse Dive Divas — 10 a.m.
Rufus and Julia Trio — 10:45 a.m.
ZoCephus & FunkNasty — 11:45 a.m.
Soul N The Pocket — 12:45 p.m.
Boscoe France Band — 1:45 p.m.
The Main Stage
Darryl Van Leer — 6 p.m.
Tag Team — 6:45 p.m.
C+C Music Factory — 7:45 p.m.
The B.B. King Experience — 8:45 p.m.
TOMORROW — July 3Side Stage
Real Life Praise Team — 12 p.m.
Dustin Scarbrough — 12:45 p.m.
Life Point — 1:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Don Ready — 6 p.m.
Big Daddy Weave — 7 p.m.
We the Kingdom — 8:45 p.m.
MONDAY — July 4Side Stage
Dakota Hayden — 11 a.m.
Whiskey Alibi — 11:45 a.m.
Ray Ligon — 12:45 p.m.
Cameron Tabor Band — 1:30 p.m.
Main Stage
101st Airborne Rock Band — 6 p.m.
Aaron Tippin — 7 p.m.
Craig Morgan — 8:45 p.m.
Fireworks will follow the last act each night
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.