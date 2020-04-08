Ralph Edwin Davis, 72, of Madison, Indiana, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison after a long battle with cancer.
He was born July 20, 1947, in Columbus, Indiana, to Edward F. and Mary E. Bridges Davis. His family settled in Jefferson County in 1961 and he graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in 1965. He was inducted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War on Nov. 4, 1968, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and rose to the rate of Specialist Five, serving in the 808 Engineering Corps of Engineers. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 27, 1970, at Fort Lewis, Washington, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal and remained in the Reserves until he was discharged on Nov. 3, 1974. He returned home and worked for Kentucky Utilities, retiring after 28 years as a maintenance material coordinator. He loved cars, car racing, the Madison Regatta, playing golf, car shows, NASCAR and watching old westerns. He had been a member of the North Madison United Methodist Church for many years but recently became a member of the North Madison Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion, Madison Moose Lodge No. 765, Madison VFW Post No. 1969 and served on the Madison Regatta Board for 17 years and the Kent Water Board for eight years.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Kuntz Feider of Madison; a stepson, Ryan A. Feider of Madison; his stepgrandsons, Channing Feider and Colton Feider; his godson, Logan Gray of Kent, Indiana; Angela Skirvin and her daughter, Emily, of Madison, who were like a daughter and granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 43 years, Linda L. O’Nan, on May 2, 2010; and his son, Jason Trent Davis, in a car accident on Dec. 12, 1992.
Private funeral services will be streamed live from the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre in Madison on the Morgan & Nay Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Private interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens near Madison.
Friends and family may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home but due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitors will be limited to 10 at a time so please be prepared to wait until instructed to enter the facility.
A final salute and military honors will be conducted by the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson County Youth Shelter, the Lide White Boys and Girls Club or the North Madison Baptist Church. Cards are available at the funeral home. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.