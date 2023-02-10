Despite a late rally by Madisonville-North Hopkins, the Lady Storm of Hopkins County Central sewed up the regular season district title and the top seed in the 7th District Tournament by holding off the Lady Maroons on Thursday night.
The Lady Maroons controlled the tipoff and got on the board early at 2-0. But the Lady Storm battled back, using four baskets from outside to help them take a 15-11 lead over Madisonville by the end of the first eight minutes.
The Lady Maroons kept Central in arms reach most of the second quarter but by halftime the Lady Storm had stretched their lead to 12 headed into halftime at 34-22.
The Lady Maroons found their footing in the third quarter, holding the Lady Storm to just five points while adding 16 of their own to close to within a single point by the end of the period. Central headed into the final quarter with a narrow 39-38 lead with Madisonville nipping at their heels.
Coming back from the locker rooms Madisonville controlled the third quarter by turning their defense up and holding the Lady Storm to only five third quarter points while adding 16 of their own to cut Centrals lead to one headed into the fourth quarter 39-38.
The Lady Storm pulled away down the stretch, giving themselves a little breathing room with a six point lead by the mid-point of the fourth quarter. But once again the Lady Maroons clawed their way back, to within a basket at 46-44. But Central held on, nailing several late free throws to give themselves an edge. They claimed the win and the regular season title with a final score of 57-49.
Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with 18 points, hitting four shot from behind the arc. Mercy Sutton finished with 16 for the Lady Storm, Brooklyn Clark had 14 for Central and went four for four from the stripe in the fourth quarter. Tyah White finished with seven, and Lillie Whitaker-Greer had two points.
Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 14 points and seven rebounds, Jaycee Noffsinger and Amari Lovan both finished with 13 points each for the Lady Maroons, Riley Sword had six and Kailey Barber finished with three points in the game.
Hopkins Central will host this year’s 7th District tournament. As the top seed, the Lady Storm will face Dawson Springs in the first round. That game will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. The Lady Maroons will face Caldwell County in game two, which will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.