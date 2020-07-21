Kentucky students and parents who need help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, can get it from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority. KHEAA’s regional outreach counselors can guide filers through the FAFSA process. There is no fee for the help.
“I urge Kentuckians who need help with the FAFSA to take advantage of the free help offered by KHEAA,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “There is no need to turn to companies that charge fees for this kind of assistance.”
Helpful tips for students and their families on how to complete the FAFSA, links to the application and tutorial videos are available at www.kheaa.com. To contact a KHEAA outreach counselor, visit the counselors tab and choose KHEAA Outreach.
Services to find contact information for individual counselors by geographical area. Students and parents may also call KHEAA’s Customer Care lines at 800-928-8926.
“Completing the FAFSA is one of the critically important steps for students and families to take in preparing for postsecondary education in that it provides access to federal, state and institutional grant assistance,” KHEAA Executive Director
Eugene Hutchins said. “It can be the first step along the pathway to a successful career and life.”
KHEAA’s Outreach has also scheduled free Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sessions through the end of July. A complete list of those social media presentations can be found by clicking on the live streaming tab. All sessions begin at 2 p.m.
On www.kheaa.com, Kentuckians can also find information about college admissions, financial aid, and financial literacy. There are sections for students, families, adult learners, counselors, and active duty military and veterans.
A state agency, KHEAA administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. KEES and other state financial aid programs are funded by the Kentucky Lottery.
KHEAA also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC).
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
