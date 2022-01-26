The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Gregory Way Messamore, was charged, January 21, for no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, tampering with physical evidence, and drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin David Dunkle, was charged, January 21, for failure to appear in court.
• Orlando Guertoriez Lovan, was charged, January 22, for failure to appear in court.
• William J. Doster, was charged, January 21, for trafficking marijuana, operating on a suspended driver’s license, failure to produce insurance card and illegal possession of a legend drug.
• Dennis W. Stone Sr., was charged, January 22, for failure to appear in court.
• Jill S. Lowry, was charged, January 22, for tampering with physical evidence and shoplifting.
• Dardan Bicanin, was charged, January 22, for failure to appear in court.
• Bryan Williams, was charged, January 22, for failure to appear in court.
• Seth Steven Patchin, was charged, January 23, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of open alcohol container in the motor vehicle.
• Alexander A. Morse, was charged, January 22, for failure to appear in court.
• Ryan E. Hust, was charged, January 22, for probation violation for felony offense.
• Dennis H. Alfred, was charged, January 23, for failure to appear in court.
• Leah D. Coones, was charged, January 24, for public intoxication.
• Kevin S. Hall, was charged, January 24, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Eric T. Martin, of White Plains, was charged, January 20, for trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Blakely Vaughn, of Nortonville, was charged, January 21, for fraud use of a credit card for more than $1,000, theft by unlawful taking in more than $1,000 and burglary in the third degree.
• Jacqueline S. Triplett, of Madisonville, was charged, January 21, for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary in the first degree.
• Dustin J. Thomas, of Crofton, was charged, January 22, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
