Central’s Lady Storm are hot, currently riding a four-game win streak after beating UHA 5-0 on Monday.
In the last three games, the Lady Storm have kept their opponents scoreless.
Central’s Briley Littlepage, Lilly Armour, Priya Holmes, Jaci Childress and Ashdyn Dugger each had one goal in the Lady Storm’s most recent win.
Armour, Childress and Posvic also each had one assist in the game.
Goalie Brooklyn Clark had a total of 18 saves for the Lady Storm.
With the win the Lady Storm move to 9-4-1 in the season and are 6-3-1 in the region and 1-1 in District.
Central’s Lady Storm will be back in action on Sept. 26 at home against Muhlenberg County.
