Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Elijah Benjamin Klein was charged on Wednesday with failure to maintain insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and improper or no windshield.
• Willie A. Lowery was charged on Wednesday for following another vehicle too closely, possession of cocaine, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Wendy M. McKinney was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Thursday:
• Floyd Humphries was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, criminal trespassing and terroristic threatening.
