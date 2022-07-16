If you want to start a debate or discussion, always propose a question of who is the best team or player for a certain school or certain sport. On the soccer scene if you want to start a debate about Madisonville North Hopkins boys soccer, that discussion has to start with the 2002 team.
The 2002 team certainly has the credentials to claim the title of the greatest team in Madisonville North Hopkins boys’ soccer history as this team has a record that is hard to beat.
They were 20 wins and two losses that season. They completed district play a perfect 6-0 and Region play a perfect 11-0.
Their two blemishes to a great season were a 4-3 loss to Marshall County early in the season and 1-0 loss in a shootout to Marshall County October 29, 2002 in the post season on the Donley Field.
Along the way the team won every other game and outscored their opponents 104 goals to 27.
The 2002 Maroons won the District hosted at Hopkins Central by defeating Henderson County 4-1 in the finals. At that time the District consisted of Hopkins Central, Union County and Henderson County.
The 2002 team went on to win the Third Region. Yes, the Maroons were in the Third Region at that time (not in the Second Region). They won the Third Region by defeating Daviess County 2-1 in the opening round and defeated Henderson County 4-1 in the championship game.
The next round of the playoffs saw a 3-1 win over Warren County powerhouse Greenwood on their home turf. I have always said if you can beat a Bowling Green school in any sport, it is always a great day as they have great youth programs in Warren County.
So who were the players that made up this great and historic run?
Members of the team included Abbas Shamsabadi, Chase Talirico, Charlie Joiner, Ben Clayton, Chris Taylor, Corey Southers, Ryan Smith, Corey Hendon, Thad Salmon, Robert Elliott, Jason White, Sean Patterson, Justin Reed, Michael Dugger, Jeremy Tate, Kert Reed, Tyler Wilson, Derek Rutledge, Ben Johnson and J.P. Ingwersen.
The team was coached by Head Coach John Tichenor with Assistant Coaches Larry Dugger, Marty Cline, Larry Hentges and Stephen Durham.
It is always hard to point out individual achievements in a team sport. However, there are several individual achievements that make this team historic almost 20 years later.
The team saw a performance by Michael Dugger in 52 goals that season. At the end of the 2002 he was the second all-time goal scorer in boys’ soccer history in the state of Kentucky for an individual season.
Dugger also finished that season with 151 career goals which placed him second all-time as of that time for most goals in a career.
It is also a rare team in high school sports when you see a Division I player on the team. This team was a great defensive team and was headed by its goalie Cory Southers, who went on to play Division I soccer at the University of Evansville.
Numerous other players went on to collegiate careers and have remained active in the coaching circles at the youth level. Among others who played collegiately were Ben Clayton, Derek Rutledge and Jeremy Tate at Kentucky Wesleyan; Dugger and Corey Hendon at the University of Southern Indiana; and Jason White at Anderson University.
When asked to compare this team to other teams, longtime Coach Tichenor was diplomatic stating, “I won’t go as far and say this was the greatest boys’ soccer team ever at MNHHS. However, I couldn’t rank any other team above them.”
Tichenor noted that the 1992 team was in the Hall of Fame adding, “The biggest memory of the 2002 team is the boys genuinely liked one another and I think this more than anything contributed to our success”.
Cline added, “That team was as complete a team as I can remember. They were strong, skilled, had speed, could score goals, defended with physicality, were unselfish, and had great goalkeeping.”
Cline added, “Groups like that don’t come around often, and we knew they were special.”
The team will be getting some long overdue recognition as they will be inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, August 19, 2022 as part of the North Hopkins Maroon football game when they host Union County at 7 pm.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.