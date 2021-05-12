LEXINGTON — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari added another piece to his 2021-22 roster with the signing of TyTy Washington on Wednesday. Washington, a 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix, is the third freshman to ink with the Wildcats, joining forwards Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins, who signed with UK during the fall signing period.
Washington, a highly coveted guard out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is ranked as high as the No. 12 overall player in the class of 2021 and second at his position by ESPN.
A five-star prospect (ESPN and 247Sports), Washington will be eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to come to Kentucky and chase my dreams,” Washington said. “Coach Cal told me if you come to Kentucky, you bet on yourself and I’ve always done that.”
Washington provides consistency from the guard position and can play with or without the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he has elite size with room to grow. Washington is the prototypical Calipari guard who has the ability to score at all three levels, rebound and get out in transition and facilitate for his teammates.
He was recently named the MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year after averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for Compass Prep, which finished 30-2 on the season. He connected on 48% of his shots, including 41% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.
Washington suited up for Team Loyalty at the 2021 Iverson Roundball Classic in Memphis. Showcasing his range, he won the 3-point shooting contest at the event and scored a game-high 22 points.
One of the nation’s fastest risers in the recruiting rankings, he really garnered attention at the GEICO Nationals in early April where he was tabbed to the All-Tournament Team. He registered 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the quarterfinals and had 15 points and five assists in a loss to No. 1 Montverde Academy in the semifinals.
In addition to ESPN’s top-15 ranking, Washington is tabbed the No. 16 overall player by 247Sports and No. 32 by Rivals.
“Players who thrive in our culture are players who are physically tough, who have a mental toughness to them, who want the challenge and are not looking for guarantees, and who want to see how good they can be in a really competitive environment,” Calipari said. “All of that describes TyTy Washington. He wanted this. He wanted the challenge. He is a combination guard who can play both point and off guard. He is a downhill runner who physically gets to the rim. His physical attributes and his mental approach leads me to believe he will be a terrific defender too.
“I am ecstatic for him to join Bryce Hopkins and Daimion Collins, two other young and talented players, in our freshman class.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.