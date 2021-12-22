After leading the entire way, the Hopkins Central Lady Storm saw their buffer evaporate in the fourth quarter of their Tuesday night game against Hancock County at the DQ Classic in Ohio County.
The Lady Storm led 14-7 after one quarter of play, then outscored the Lady Hornets 12-11 in the second period to head to the half up 26-18.
Hancock County clawed their way back in the third quarter,, putting up 18 to Central’s 13 to close the gap to 39-36. They led again in the fourth to tie the game a 52-52 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, the Lady Storm stepped up and shutdown the Lady Hornets, dominating the extra period 10-3 to claim the victory.
Emilee Jones led the way for Central with 17 points. She was joined in double digits by Brooklyn Clark with 15, Kire Peyton with 14 and Calajia Mason with 12. Mercy Sutton and Lillie Whitaker-Greer each had two.
The Lady Storm will wrap-up their trip to the DQ Classic tonight when they face host Ohio County at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.