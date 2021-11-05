Councilman criticizes VP Harris actions
Dear Editor,
Among the past governmental positions held by Vice President Kamala Harris is that of Attorney General of California, the chief law enforcement officer for the state. One would hope that service in such an executive position would have demonstrated dedication to upholding the law, and observing equal treatment under the law. Unfortunately, her record was not consistent with those principles then, and continues to be questionable now. The latest conduct in conflict with such regard for the law emerges with her part in last minute Democratic efforts to bolster the faltering campaign of Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe.
Campaigning for her political kindred spirit is certainly permissible and understandable. Her specific actions in her support of McAuliffe, however, recently cross a very clear line of the rule of law. Harris produced a video endorsement of McAuliffe which she sent to some 300 predominantly African American congregations, to be aired to those congregations beginning three Sundays before the November 2 election. The clear and direct call to vote for Democrat McAuliffe included instructions to cast their votes for him immediately after the service, in accordance with the “souls to polls” early voting campaign in black churches. Such endorsement of a specific candidate is in clear and brazen violation of the law and the Internal Revenue Code, the prescribed consequence of which is the revocation of the tax-exempt status of any church taking part.
Clearly this campaign video was produced intentionally for viewing in churches. Harris opens her remarks describing her faith background and sense of Christian responsibility in public life, including the political realm. She is thus guilty of premeditated complicity in inducement to violate the tax-exempt status of churches airing her video. Another way of saying it is that she is an accessory before the fact of a violation of the law, committing facilitation of an illegal act.
I confess I cynically presume that, despite the egregious overt reality of this breach, neither will Harris be held accountable and suffer formal censure of any kind, nor will any of the churches who have played this video for their congregations end up losing their tax exempt status from the IRS. Had Mike Pence perpetrated such a campaign effort on behalf of a fellow Republican candidate for a major office, it would be headline news for the likes of the Washington Post, New York Times, USA Today, as well as the lead on NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN, etc. And the IRs letter revoking tax-exempt status would be sure and swift in coming. Yet as of this date, no outcry from the bastions of the “major news outlets” in response to Harris’ actions.
Harris is not alone in her indiscretion in the Virginia Gubernatorial race. Her Democratic compatriot from Georgia Stacy Abrams, the past unsuccessful Democratic candidate for governor, has also took to the church circuit in Virginia, urging congregations to go out and vote for Terry McAuliffe. Again, I would not hold my breath in anticipation of a letter from the IRS revoking those churches’ tax-exempt status, or for Abrams being held to any meaningful account for her actions. One might also ask if it is not a bit “racist” to be conducting this unlawful campaigning only in predominantly black churches? And all this conduct from those who would lecture us about election integrity.
Vice President Harris’ history as the Attorney General of California included her own unequal enforcement of the law she swore to uphold. David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress went undercover as an investigative news reporter to capture videos of Planned Parenthood executives openly talking of having abortion practitioners alter their procedures to better preserve fetal tissues and organs for trafficking to researchers, which practices are in clear violation of law. AG Harris’ response to the revelation of such goings on was to charge Deleiden with multiple felony violations of California’s video recording law. He is the first ever o be so charged under those laws for such practices in investigative news gathering and reporting. No charges were pursued against Planned Parenthood or its executives for their breach of the law, while Harris’ office directed a raid on Daleiden to confiscate equipment and videos and prohibit him from further publishing his findings. Equal under the law?
CBS and its hallmark program “60 Minutes”, famous for its investigative undercover video reporting in exposing wrongful conduct, is apparently somehow exempt from the wrath of the likes of Kamala Harris.
Franklin Stevenson
Madisonville City Council
Ward Five
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.