Tuesday night Hopkins County Central hosted Dawson Springs and Mclean County for high school golf action, with the Panthers emerging with the win.
Dawson Springs Kolby Crook took first place in the tournament with a score of 41. As a team the Panthers took the win with a team score of 195. McLean County claimed second with a score of 230. Central finished third with 240.
