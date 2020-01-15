Having gradually redefined themselves since losing celebrated 6-foot-11 center Charles Bassey for the season to injury on Dec. 7, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are hanging around the top of the Conference USA men's basketball standings in the early going.
WKU sits 10-6 overall and 3-1 in C-USA as it prepares for a pair of critical games in E.A. Diddle Arena this week -- defending champion Old Dominion on Thursday and Charlotte on Saturday.
"You gotta protect your home court," fourth-year Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury has said on more than one occasion this season. "Winning on the road in any league, against any team, this day and age in college basketball is very difficult. It's just tough to do, so you have to take care of business at home."
Western split its most recent C-USA road trip -- losing last Thursday at UAB
See pickens/Page B2
wku
(72-62) before bouncing back on Saturday to rout arch-rival Middle Tennessee (69-53), which is only a shell of its former glory.
The Hilltoppers managed a split despite virtually no contribution from graduate starting guard Camron Justice, who is battling a back injury. Justice played eight non-productive minutes at UAB and was in street clothes on the sideline at MTSU's Murphy Center.
Nonetheless, it was an encouraging junket for the Toppers, who were competitive throughout against the Blazers despite a pair of momentum-swinging technical fouls -- one against Taveion Hollingsworth in the first half, another against Jordan Rawls in the second -- that did nothing, of course, to enhance WKU's chance at victory.
"You just can't afford for that to happen, particularly on the road," Stansbury said of the technicals. "That's giving them four points in a close game right there. Hopefully, we'll learn from this."
What the Hilltoppers also learned in the loss to UAB is that they must find a way to get production from their reserve players. One of the eye-popping stats in this one? The Blazers outscored WKU 23-0 off the bench, and this just can't become the norm if the Tops are to battle their way into championship contention by season's end.
The encouraging news is that two days later, at MTSU, it was a different scenario off the bench, with redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell producing seven points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.
"With two guys down, coach (Stansbury) and everybody on the team believes in me," said Gambrell, known primarily for his perimeter shooting. "They told me to just come in, play, be myself. I was doing the little things -- getting rebounds, playing defense -- and I can help my team in different ways, too."
There was also a rare on-court sighting of Isaiah Cozart (who hadn't played at all since Nov. 23), and the 6-7 freshman forward provided a thunderous down-the-lane dunk during his eight minutes.
"Our margin for error is razor-thin, but we need to get as much production as possible from our bench," Stansbury acknowledged. "We're trying to get (the reserves) in there as much as we can."
As encouraging as anything from the road trip, however, was the re-emergence of Hollingsworth, a veteran junior guard who produced 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal against UAB, before getting 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists versus MTSU.
This is the high-energy, high-production version of Hollingsworth that Hilltopper fans have grown to love over the past three seasons, and this is the version WKU must be fueled by the rest of the way to remain in C-USA contention.
But it all begins and ends with holding serve in Diddle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.