Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton hosted a brief version of the Madisonville-Hopkins County COVID-19 Update on Wednesday.
The pair presented undated COVID-19 numbers for the county, gave out information on the upcoming election and spoke with one Madisonville teen who helped give back to the community.
According to Whitfield, the number of positive cases of the coronavirus rose by 37 in the last week to reach a total of 574. Of those, 467 have fully recovered. That leaves just 36 known active cases in the county. Two new deaths have been reported locally in the last week, which brought the overall total to 37.
Whitfield urged residents to remain diligent and to help slow the spread of the virus by following the guidelines, pointing out that while most of the deaths we hear about are elderly or suffer from other medical conditions, that is not always the case. He said that one of the two recent deaths was a good example of how people not typically considered “at risk” are still in danger.
Whitfield also provided an important update to Hopkins County voters on behalf of County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
“If you request a mail-in ballot, you cannot then show up to vote in person,” he stated. “There is a lot of concern with main-in voter fraud this year, and this is one way to help prevent that. Our county clerk is working hard with the secretary of state’s office to make sure everyone has a safe way to vote.”
Whitfield and Cotton then welcomed Jeremiah Johnson, a sophomore at Cornorstone Prep School.
Johnson spent the morning working with city and county officials and employees handing out free poultry to Hopkins County residents. Through a partnership with Breaking Bread Ministries, Sebree-based Tyson Foods provided a tractor-trailer filled with 38,000 lbs of chicken, which was distributed to residents in each city around the county.
“It was a great thing that we did this morning,” Johnson said. “It helped a lot of families, and I am grateful that we got to do that.”
Johnson was appreciative to be allowed to take the day off from school to volunteer, but told the pair that he was glad he had the opportunity to return to class.
“I’m glad I went back to school,” he said. “It is a huge pandemic, but on-line learning for me is just difficult. (At school) if we aren’t social distancing, we’ve got on our masks and we’re staying safe...I was losing my mind in the house.”
Whitfield praised Johnson and other area youths who help give back to the community.
“We appreciate you being here to day, and we appreciate you helping out,” said Whitfield. “We hear a lot of negative talk about younger generations and how they don’t care, but we see young men like this that get involved and come out and help. It helps us to see that we will have some leadership and wonderful people coming in the future.”
Whitfield added that Tyson Foods has said that they will try to have another chicken give away in the very near future.
“They’ve also said that we might be able to get twice as much since we’ve seen the amount of need in the community,” said Cotton.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
