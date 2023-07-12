Moonshine still?? Have you ever seen one? Chances are good you have not; perhaps only in old old movies.
If you are interested in seeing one and learning where, when, and how it was found, stop by our Historical Society of Hopkins County on 107 Union Street. There was a 150 gallon copper still confiscated during a raiding party led by Sheriff Joel Hurley and Deputies J.W. Neisz and Al Lantrip. It was described by old timers as being the largest and best ever found in Hopkins County.
That may be saying a great deal as there were other stills hidden out in the county during that time. This took place in January, 1956 in an abandoned strip mine pit in the southern part of the county. Operating a still was a federal offense. One man was arrested while two others escaped. Identities were known , however, and evidence against them was to be presented to the next federal grand jury at Owensboro.
