Hopkins County Thunder 10u

Hopkins County Thunder 10U came in second at the Lyon County Diamond Club Tournament. Back row, from left, are assistant coach Adam McCalister, head coach Chad Crick, assistant coach Clay Williams. Second row are Luke Allen, Cruz Allen, Cade Williams, Kaeden Cuneal, Zachary “Tiki’ Coffelt, Sawyer Ipox, and Andrew Phelps; front row are Cole Crick, Alistair Bruce, Andrew Phelps, Weston MCalister, and Spencer Ipox.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Knight

Hopkins County Thunder 10U team played in the Lyon County Diamond Club Tournament over the weekend, finishing in second.

Coached by Chad Crick, the team beat Murray 9-4 with Sawyer Ipox pitching two innings, only allowing one hit, three walks, and having four strikeouts. Jacob Phelps pitched one inning allowing one hit, two strikeouts, Cole Crick pitched one inning allowing only one hit and one strikeout. Sawyer Ipox was 2-3 in the game.

In the Championship game Cade Williams went 1-1 with a homerun but came up short losing to Lyon County.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.