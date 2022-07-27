Hopkins County Thunder 10U team played in the Lyon County Diamond Club Tournament over the weekend, finishing in second.
Coached by Chad Crick, the team beat Murray 9-4 with Sawyer Ipox pitching two innings, only allowing one hit, three walks, and having four strikeouts. Jacob Phelps pitched one inning allowing one hit, two strikeouts, Cole Crick pitched one inning allowing only one hit and one strikeout. Sawyer Ipox was 2-3 in the game.
In the Championship game Cade Williams went 1-1 with a homerun but came up short losing to Lyon County.
