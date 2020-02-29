The University of Kentucky would like to break a two-game losing streak to Auburn.
But even more important for the Wildcats is to keep building momentum and gain some NCAA seeding advantage down the stretch of the regular season.
The No. 8 Wildcats will host No. 15 Auburn in the final Saturday game of the season at Rupp Arena. A large and loud crowd is expected for this showdown. Kentucky is 24-5, 14-2 in the SEC and can clinch the SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament with a win Saturday.
UK is showing up on the 3 line of more recent NCAA bracket projections, including CBS Sports Jerry Palm’s latest bracket.
“Our whole thing is, how do we get the best seed we can get? If that means win games, just keep winning so you have a good seed. That’s the whole thing here,” Calipari said.
UK lost 75-66 at Auburn earlier this season, but a more devastating defeat came in the finals of the Midwest Region in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Auburn denied UK a trip to the Final Four with a 77-71 win in overtime, and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got his first visit to the NCAA Division I Final Four.
Pearl and Auburn have worked through a strong season so far after losing a lot of firepower off that team that lost to in the NCAA national semifinals.
The Tigers basically manhandled UK under the basket when the teams met earlier this season.
Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina will have to be more physical this time around.
“Their guard play, they run downhill, we run downhill,” Calipari said. “We’re playing kind of similar in that. (Austin) Wiley’s been playing great. He’s rebounding offensively. Had seven against us last time. I think he has as many offensive rebounds as he has defensive. So, he’s playing great. (Samir) Doughty’s hurt us every time we’ve played him and (Isaac) Okoro’s back, so they’re full strength and they’re a good team.”
Auburn (24-4, 11-4) has kept pace in the SEC race and remains two games back of Kentucky.
Yet, Auburn has won twice in Rupp Arena in 50 games all time and UK is aiming for its 18th straight win over the Tigers there.
A key in that streak continuing is UK’s strong backcourt trio right now with Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley.
Hagans has averaged 6.5 assists a game, 12th best in the country, and scored 11.8 points a game.
Hagans has done all this while fighting through a few nagging injuries this season. He battled lower leg pain for the first handful of games to start the season, played through a left ankle sprain early in the SEC season and suffered a left thigh bruise last week that has limited him.
Hagans has had trouble taking care of the ball recently with four or more turnovers in nine of the last 16 games, and Calipari has been looking for a solution to getting Hagans back at peak efficiency.
There has evidently been talk with Calipari and Hagans on whether the sophomore point guard should take a game off to get himself re-energized before the postseason begins.
Hagans said he would do what’s best for the team.
“Of course. We’re trying to win. We’re trying to do something special,” Hagans said Friday in Lexington. “So, if that’s what it takes, then I will do it. I’m a big part of this team. Immanuel, Nick, EJ, either one of us, I believe if they were told that they would do the same. We’re trying to something real good.”
Quickley has been scoring in clutch situations and producing 20 points a game consistently.
Quickley has scored 20 or more points in three straight games and eight of the last 16, including a career-high 30 at Texas A&M.
Maxey could be due a big game, considering he has averaged 19.4 points and four rebounds a game against ranked opponents this season.
