Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a multi-state coalition urging Congress to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, bipartisan legislation designed to curb the widespread use and trafficking of xylazine and help prevent overdose deaths.
Xylazine is a pharmaceutical drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for sedation and pain relief in large animals. However, drug dealers have recently begun mixing xylazine with fentanyl and other opioids. The resulting concoction is particularly dangerous because xylazine does not respond to opioid reversal agents such as naloxone.
“Tackling the drug epidemic has been a top priority since the day that I took office, and that job is never totally finished,” Cameron stated. “This bipartisan legislation would go a long way toward preventing countless tragedies in Kentucky. I urge Congress to pass the bill immediately.”
In their letter, which was sent to congressional leaders, Cameron and his counterparts from 38 other states say, “Congress must act quickly to classify the illicit use of xylazine under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.”
According to the DEA, Schedule III Substances have a potential for abuse less than substances in Schedule I (which have no accepted medical value) or Schedule II (which have high potential for abuse and may lead to severe psychological or physical addiction), but abuse of Schedule III Substances can still lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.
In addition, the bill would allow the Drug Enforcement Agency to track the manufacture and sale of xylazine to ensure it is not maliciously diverted and would require the U.S. Attorney General to submit a report to Congress with recommendations on how to prevent its illicit use.
Cameron was joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin in sending the letter.
