The Lady Maroons earned their spot in the 2nd Region Finals on Wednesday night by taking out the Crittenden County Lady Rockets in just three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-16).
Crittenden County took the lead several times but North Hopkins kept their composure and battled back each match to win the match.
Leah Moody led the Lady Maroons in Aces with three, Kendrea White led the team in Kills with 16 and Kaitlyn Orange led the team in Digs with 23,
As a team the Lady Maroons had a total of 10 Aces, 32 kills, and 68 Digs. With the Win Madisonville-North Hopkins advance to the final round to face Henderson County.
The Lady Maroons have faced the Lady Colonels three times this year, only winning one of those matches. Both teams entered last night’s championship match at 27-10. The results were not completed as of press time, check back in tomorrow’s edition of The Messenger for a full recap.
