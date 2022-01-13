Susan Frances Bean, age 74, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 12, 1947 in Dawson Springs to the late Robert Moore and Nettie Rearden Moore. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Parham (Randall) of Dawson Springs, KY, and Michelle Dean of Hopkinsville, KY; one son, Russell “David” Bean, Jr. of Dawson Springs, KY; many grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate. Burial will follow at Menser Cemetery.
