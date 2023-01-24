NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kentucky’s winning streak is now four as it picked up a road win over SEC rival Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday
The win moves Kentucky to 14-6 overall and 5-3 in SEC play while dropping Vanderbilt to 10-10 overall and 3-4 against SEC competition.
Tuesday’s game featured one of Kentucky’s most efficient offensive efforts of the season. The Cats shot 56.4% from the field and 37.5% from three in the victory.
“The biggest thing with us is making shots. I’m not saying tough shots, I’m saying open shots,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “You make open shots, we’re going to be pretty good.”
The win did not come without a scare as CJ Fredrick left the game briefly late holding his foot in the first half but returned to start the second half and appeared back to 100%.
Kentucky was led in scoring by Antonio Reeves (16). Reeves shot 7-for-14 from the field and connected on 2-of-5 of his three’s.
“He’s been good. Very confident,” Calipari said of Reeves. “Playing better defensively, rebounding balls, mixing it up. And he’s not just worried about offense. He’s worried about playing. But I put him in a high pick-and-roll late in that first half. Bang.”
He was joined in double figures by Oscar Tshiebwe (15), Jacob Toppin (12) Cason Wallace (10) and Fredrick (10). Tshiebwe added 12 rebounds to log his 12th double-double of the season while Toppin yanked down 10 boards for his fourth.
After missing the Cats win over Tennessee and playing under 10 minutes the last two games, Sahvir Wheeler saw increased playing time playing 22 minutes in which he scored four points, dished five assists, add a steal and a rebound.
“Those guys who’ve been playing the past couple games, are guys who have been winning games,” Wheeler said postgame. That’s the group went down and popped Tennessee. So at the end of the day were at Kentucky and I’m playing with some really good players. And sometimes that’s ok.
“You got to learn what you got to learn to live with that and learn to grow from him and be mature about it because those guys deserve to play as much as anybody else. And those guys were fighting in practice, working their tails off, paying attention to detail, and they deserved that. Riding with that got us three wins in a row. And today, it was just my opportunity to kind of give us some energy. And I did that.”
“Sahvir was great tonight,” Fredrick added. “He comes in every single day with the leadership mentality. He’s been ready to go, and he was ready tonight and he’s gonna continue to do that. He’s our guy. We have tremendous faith in Sahvir and that’s just the kind of guy he is every day. He brings it. He’s been great in practice today. He was the reason that we got up so big and in transition, he ignited what we needed today.”
Vanderbilt was led by Malik Dia who scored 14 points on four three’s. He was joined in double figures by Tyrin Lawrence who scored 12.
Kentucky will put its four game winning streak on the line when it hosts No. 9 Kansas, who has lost three straight as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.