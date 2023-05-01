A ceremony was held in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday to announce the winner of a contest sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) to determine “The 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky.”
John Mark Hack, the board chair of KAM, described how the contest worked. “This tournament was designed to engage the public through online voting, in a bracket style tournament much like March Madness. It allowed the public to nominate products from across the state, by voting in five rounds to determine the winner.”
“This is the first of what we hope becomes an annual tradition in the Capitol,” said Lt. Gov Jacqueline Coleman. “This gave Kentuckians the chance to choose the product they thought was the coolest. There were 72 products nominated, and over 20,000 votes were cast in this first contest.”
Coleman noted, “Kentuckians are behind some of the most iconic brands and products in the world. Today, we celebrate them all, and we crown the coolest in Kentucky.”
She then unveiled a poster that announced the Chevrolet Corvette, made in Bowling Green, was the winner, and saluted the 1,200 men and women at the Corvette plant who build the car.
John Andrews, plant launch operations manager, along with Jason Watson, shop chairman for UAW Local 2164, accepted the award on behalf of the facility.
“Certainly, to be winner of the first year is a great honor,” Andrews stated. “It was a brilliant contest to highlight all the manufacturing across the Commonwealth. We were talking about just how broad our manufacturing base is, and there’s no better way to highlight what all these men and women do for a living in a contest for us.”
The first Corvette rolled off the assembly line in 1953, and the cars were originally assembled in Flint, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri. Manufacturing in Bowling Green began in 1981, which is now the single home for the iconic sports car. Bowling Green is also the home of the National Corvette Museum, which is located near the plant.
