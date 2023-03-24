It is not possible to understand light without darkness. It is difficult to experience faith without having a brush with fear. There is no left without a right or up without down. Good and evil have a similar relationship, but they need an actor and a target to be realized.
All of life is lived on a sliding scale. I have a relative who goes so far as to say, “Life is a spectrum disorder.” Until recently he was a teaching physician in an emergency room. He shared that saying with his resident students. He also told them to never think they were beyond anything they saw happening to them. These two principles form a basis for humility and empathy. It also moved the beginning point of their experience with their patients from themselves to the patient. “If that person were me, how would I want to be treated.”
The beginning point of our interaction with others is important. It is, of course, impossible to pull apart you, me, us, and God. All are a part of every action and relationship we have. What we can do is choose where to place our emphasis. We can choose the standard by which we measure everything else. We can choose which of these will help us interpret the others. This is why faith is so important. It moves the standard to something that is objective, outside of us. Those who follow God (objective) may be subjective in their view but the object is stable.
If my beginning point is me, I will tend to make God look just like me and rarely challenge the things I do or say. This is what creates sectarian thinking and the worst type of self-righteousness. We will seek and find the evidence we need to support our view of God and feel perfectly justified in condemning others. It also creates people who lack either empathy or grace or mercy. Few people are like this, but many lean in this direction. It is difficult to overcome because we can become convinced we have God as our starting point when it is really us.
Jesus addressed a group of Pharisees with this problem in Matthew 12:1-7, “At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the sabbath; his disciples were hungry, and they began to pluck heads of grain and to eat. But when the Pharisees saw it, they said to him, “Look, your disciples are doing what is not lawful to do on the sabbath.” He said to them, “Have you not read what David did, when he was hungry, and those who were with him: how he entered the house of God and ate the bread of the Presence, which it was not lawful for him to eat nor for those who were with him, but only for the priests? Or have you not read in the law how on the sabbath the priests in the temple profane the sabbath, and are guiltless? I tell you, something greater than the temple is here. And if you had known what this means, ‘I desire mercy, and not sacrifice,’ you would not have condemned the guiltless.”
If we put too much emphasis on others, we will play the comparison game. We will start with judgments about them and put ourselves on a scale as being either better or worse off. Those who begin with themselves will never feel inferior. Beginning by comparing ourselves to others will stop us in our tracks. Nearly all of those chosen by God in the Bible had an excuse to not follow the calling they were given. There will always be people who are better at something. But they do not have the particular set of skills, experience, and opportunity to do what you can do.
This is why we begin with God and the witness of the Bible. This will keep us humble and focused on what is it important. It protects us from creating God in our own image. It saves us from the comparison game and calls us to do good and be good. It provides us with an objective standard which we can live into.
There is no way that we can remove ourselves or others from the equation. Even if we could that would not be good. Human beings need the stresses and tensions of relationship in order to thrive. We can be intentional about what we look to first. When we are all attempting to look at God first, we will be moving toward each other and helping each other along the way.
